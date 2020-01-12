Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Suzanne Bednarski. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM Community Of Joy Lutheran Church 841 Saratoga Dr. NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Suzanne Bednarski, 80. With profound sadness and great joy our family would like to share the gift of a New Angel, and, the passing of Sandra Suzanne Bednarski, 80. Born in Rochester, New York, in 1939, Sandra retired in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, in 1997 where she lived until her heavenly departure, on 29 December 2019.



Sandra was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and, friend to many. Sandra did not have to look too far for the love of her life. Sandra married her childhood friend, who happened to be the boy across the street, Charles, in 1959. Sandra, Charles and their three children traveled to many countries, lived in Germany and Taiwan a total of 9 years while Charles was in the Air Force, then landed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, in December 1975. Sandra concentrated on growing her children to a place of independence, Graduated Nursing School in 1980 and practiced nursing until she retired in 1997. After retiring Sandra and Charles spent time pointing their motorhome in any direction and seeing this great country of ours. Between travels, Sandra donated many hours volunteering; teaching adults English as a second language. Sandra became active in her church and she cherished spending time with her Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Family.



Sandra is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles; Daughter, Jody Godard and her husband Glenn Godard: Daughter, Mary Bowers and her husband Alan Bowers; Son Michael Bednarski; Granddaughter Natasha Godard and her husband Bill Weiss; Granddaughter Cassandra Nogales and her husband Damacio Nogales; Grandson Alan Bowers Jr. and his wife Meghan Bowers; Granddaughter Ashley McCraw and her husband Brandon McCraw; 6 Great Grandchildren; Siblings Mauro, Diane, Paul and Michael, and a warehouse full of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins, and, many others who loved her as their own.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Community Of Joy Lutheran Church, on 18 January 2020, @ 10:30 AM. The church is located at 841 Saratoga Dr. NE in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. A reception will follow.



