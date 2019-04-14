Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Sandra Lynn Trujillo



Sandra Lynn Trujillo, age 61, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Candido and Aurora Trujillo; brother, George; and sisters-in-law, Laura, Cordelia, and Etta Jean Trujillo.

She is survived by brothers, Robert, Henry, Ramon, Gene (Agnes), Willie (Kathye), Larry (Anna), and Candido (Joy); sisters, Bernice (Anthony), Angie, and Tina, Elvia (Charlie); and several nieces, and nephews, that she loved and adored. Rest in peace our Beloved Princess.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Santo Toribio Catholic Church in Ponderosa, NM, followed by Burial at Ponderosa Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tony, Richard, Frank, Eric, Joseph, Gilbert, and Jacob. Honorary Pallbearer will be Randy.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
