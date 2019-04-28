Sandra Wilks







age 85, our mother passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Sandra grew up in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH, she raised her family in Phoenix, AZ, and retired in Corrales, NM.



She was preceded by her husband, Richard B. Wilks; and her parents, Meyer and Lee Wexler. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Jonathan and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Alex, Kiyomi, Theodore, Emiko, Emily, and Issa. Sandra was one of the founding members of Temple Solel. She served as the School Board President of the Washington Elementary School District, where she proudly presided over the end of corporal punishment. Sandra



worked as Director of Legal Services at the Phoenix Indian Center and was a grant writer for the Osborn School District. An ardent feminist, Sandra was deeply engaged in the Democratic Party and dedicated much of her life to furthering social justice in her community. She was a trailblazer, generous, and resilient. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery 501 N. Guadalupe St. Memorial donations may be made in Sandra's name to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation https://www.jdrf.org/ Please visit our online guest book for Sandra at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary