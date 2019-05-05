Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Bass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite Hart, 87, passed away April 15, 2019 with her children by her side. She is survived by her daughters; Sandy Bass of Albuquerque, Shirley Crotwell and husband Mike, also of Albuquerque, Carol Castillo and husband Anthony of Los Lunas, and three sisters, seven grandchildren and seveb great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lt. Col. Gene Hart.



Cremation was handled by the Neptune Society and memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 8th, 2019, 10 a.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE in Albuquerque. Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery will be 2:15 p.m. the same day.



