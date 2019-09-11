Santiago Chavez
Santiago Chavez, age 97, born in Cuba, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Santiago was a proud WWII veteran and is survived by his children, Cathy Gonzales, James Chavez and wife, Lori, Marline Zamora and husband, George; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Santiago was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Virginia Chavez; his beloved wife, Fabiola Chavez; daughter, Connie;
A visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00
a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019