Santiago James Lucero

Obituary
Santiago James Lucero



Santiago James Lucero, age 99, passed away on

February 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Shirley Lucero, two sons; Ron and Jimmy Lucero, and Jeremy Sanchez, and granddaughter Rhonda Moya, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Thursday Feb. 27th, 2020 at 4-5:30 p.m. at StrongThorne, Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Feb. 28th, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at

Mount Calvary Cemetery at

10:30- 11a.m. He will be missed forever.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
