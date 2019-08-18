Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo 2301 First Street Alamogordo , NM 88310 (575)-434-5253 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Rosary 10:30 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Santiago Jimmy AragonSantiago JimmyAragon, 82, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on August 1, 1937 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ramon and Catalina Aragon.Santiago was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose two loves included his wife of 62 years, Pascuala, and the playing his accordion. He was a great musician and played numerous instruments but he loved his accordion the most. He enjoyed having fun and telling jokes. Santiago lived primarily in Estancia and had just recently moved to be with his daughter, Mary Sanchez, here in Alamogordo. Santiago retired from heavy equipment construction in 1983. He was able to work throughout the state of New Mexico. He was on the original crew that constructed the tunnel on US Highway 82 between Alamogordo and High Rolls.Santiago is survived by his wife, Petra Pascuala Aragon; two sons, Jorge Aragon of McIntosh, NM and Jimmy Ray Aragon (Mary) of Capitan, NM; daughter, Mary Sanchez (Robert) of Alamogordo; and son in law, Raymond Diaz of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by grandchildren: Robert John Aragon;Luis, Juan, Joaquin and Javier Cervantes; Malachi, Robert III and Yolanda Sanchez; Brian and Belinda Aragon;Santiago Aragon;several greatgrandchildren and numerousnieces and nephews. Santiagowas preceded in deathby his parents, Ramon andCatalina Aragon; sisters,Mellie Velasco, Rosie Anaya, and Josephine Sierra; brothers, David and Charlie Aragon; and daughter, Flora C. Diaz.Visitation will be held from10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.Burial will followservices at ImmaculateConception CatholicCemetery.The Aragon family hasentrusted their loved one to the care of AlamogordoFuneral Home to direct the funeral services.To sign the onlineregister book, please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

