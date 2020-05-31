Santiago Jose SanchezSantiago Jose Sanchez, age 42, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on November 4, 1977. He was a graduate of CNM as an electrician, he was a very hard worker and loved his job. He enjoyed playing and watching sports as well as being outdoors and going camping with friends and family.He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Sanchez and sister Diana Lucero.Santiago is survived by his mother, Mary Eva Sanchez; daughters, Nicole Johnston, Valerie Sanchez; brother, Agustin Sanchez and wife, Patricia; sister, Andrea Sanchez and significant other, Rick Rivera. His smile and laugh will be missed.To view information or leave a condolence please visit