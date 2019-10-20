Santiago Ramon (Jimmy) Trujillo
Santiago (Jimmy) Ramon Trujillo was called to Heaven on Friday, October 4th 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with renal cancer. Santiago was born on August 16th, 1955 to Jose W. and Matilda Trujillo, in Ranchos de Taos N.M. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30AM on Thursday, October 24 2019, with a Holy Mass to follow at 11:00AM at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW. Albuquerque, NM 87114. A reception will take place after Mass in the Parish Hall. Please visit our online guestbook for Santiago at www.danielsfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019