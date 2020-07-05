Sara Beth McComasSara BethMcComas, Age, 90, passed away peacefully on June 29 in Albuquerque. She was born to Carl and Bessie Crouse on April 9, 1930 in Marshall County, IA. She has been a resident of Albuquerque since 1972. Beth, as she preferred to be called, was married to Edwin L. McComas on June 20, 1951 in Earlham, IA. She attended Simpson College in Indianola, IA where she completed a 2 year course in Primary Education. She graduated from the State University of NY-Brockport earning her Bachelor of Science degree, and completed a Master of Arts degree from the University of NM in 1977. She taught for 4 years in Rochester, NY and for 20 years at APS elementary schools, Bandelier, Wherry and Kirtland. Beth is survived by her sons Randy McComas and wife Monica of Albuquerque, and Greg McComas and wife Vilija of Salt Lake City, and four grandchildren, Joshua and his wife Erin, Shannon and her husband Carlos, Rima and Kyra. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 2004, her parents and both brothers, Verle and Clark. After retirement Beth became active in the Albuquerque Association of Educational Retirees, serving as treasurer, as reservation chairman for the monthly luncheons and helping to process newsletters. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Beth loved her family and friends dearly, and enjoyed walking for exercise at the malls most mornings, as well as crossword puzzles, bridge, reading and traveling. The family would like to thank the staff and management of Atria Vista Del Rio plus Alliance Home Health Care for their love, support and care during these last months of her life. Sara Beth will be interred with her husband Ed at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. To view information or leave a condolence please visit