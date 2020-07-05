1/1
Sara Beth McComas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Beth McComas



Sara Beth

McComas, Age, 90, passed away peacefully on June 29 in Albuquerque. She was born to Carl and Bessie Crouse on April 9, 1930 in Marshall County, IA. She has been a resident of Albuquerque since 1972. Beth, as she preferred to be called, was married to Edwin L. McComas on June 20, 1951 in Earlham, IA. She attended Simpson College in Indianola, IA where she completed a 2 year course in Primary Education. She graduated from the State University of NY-Brockport earning her Bachelor of Science degree, and completed a Master of Arts degree from the University of NM in 1977. She taught for 4 years in Rochester, NY and for 20 years at APS elementary schools, Bandelier, Wherry and Kirtland. Beth is survived by her sons Randy McComas and wife Monica of Albuquerque, and Greg McComas and wife Vilija of Salt Lake City, and four grandchildren, Joshua and his wife Erin, Shannon and her husband Carlos, Rima and Kyra. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 2004, her parents and both brothers, Verle and Clark. After retirement Beth became active in the Albuquerque Association of Educational Retirees, serving as treasurer, as reservation chairman for the monthly luncheons and helping to process newsletters. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Beth loved her family and friends dearly, and enjoyed walking for exercise at the malls most mornings, as well as crossword puzzles, bridge, reading and traveling. The family would like to thank the staff and management of Atria Vista Del Rio plus Alliance Home Health Care for their love, support and care during these last months of her life. Sara Beth will be interred with her husband Ed at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved