Sara M. Sanchez







Sara M. Sanchez, 93, a lifetime resident of New Mexico, passed



peacefully on



Thursday, June



13, 2019. Born in Wagon Mound,



NM on November 4, 1925, she was the child of Juan E. and Maclovia Medina. Sara lost her mother when she was five years old and was raised by our second mother, Guadalupe Medina. Sara graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1944. Until her first marriage, she lived in Santa Fe. Of her first marriage were born Daniel and Alexander Allen. Sara was employed by St. Vincent Hospital until she married John Sanchez and moved to Albuquerque. While in Albuquerque, she worked with the NM Dept. of Labor until her retirement.



Sara was preceded in death by her father, Juan Medina; mother, Guadalupe; her two sons, Daniel and Alexander; brothers, Emilio (Angie) and Johnny (Jody). She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Edward (Carlotta, her



loving caregiver),



Carlos (Aurora), Robert (Bertha), Frances (Fernando), and Julie;



her niece and loving caregiver, Maria Elena Berry; and many other beloved nephews and nieces.



Sara was a very active member of the Shrine of St. Bernadette belonging to various ministries.



Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 8:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 9:00 a.m. Friends and family may visit beginning at 8:00 a.m., all at the Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd NE. Interment will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hannett House for the loving care they gave Sara. Please visit our



online guestbook for Sara at



