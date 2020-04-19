Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Morlan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Morlan







Sara Lee "Sassy" Morlan, 85 of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the BeeHive Assisted Living Facility.



Sara was born to Everett and Etha Morlan on December 11, 1934 in Confidence, Iowa. As a child, she excelled in school and graduated from Corydon high school in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Lutheran School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa. She started her Nursing Career in Denver, Colorado at Denver General Hospital working with some of the pioneers in the field of heart surgery. While in Denver she loved the mountains, hiking, skiing and her cabin. She was a Surgical Nurse and her career brought her to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque where she was part of the team responsible for Presbyterians' first heart transplant. Sara spent most of her adult life in Albuquerque. Sara enjoyed much in her lifetime, love for cats, cooking, farming, traveling the world, reading, volunteering, trips to the zoo, hiking, Master Gardner, visits to Iowa but most near and dear to her were her friends, family and her wonderful furry friends Sidney, WC, Patitas, Panda and MC!



Sara was preceded in death by her father, Everett Morlan (1961), her mother, Etha Morlan (1980) and her twin sister Margie (1934). She is survived by her sister, Linda Ann (Morlan) LaFoy, Nephew Jeff LaFoy (Amy), Niece Jeni LaFoy (Bruce Albright) and Niece Jill Maas (David); Great Niece Jennifer, Great Nephews Jake, J.J. and Connor.



After much thought and careful consideration among friends and family, we have decided to have a Service and Celebration of Life at a future date, when it is safe and permitted to do so. She will be buried in Confidence cemetery near her family. Condolences may be shared at



www.thomasfh.com.



Sara deeply touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all.



