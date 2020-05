Sara R. SedilloSara R. Sedillo, 49, went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Sara's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8:00am at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church located at 2005 N Plaza St NW. Mass will begin 10:00am also at San Felipe. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Sara's online guestbook and see restrictions for services at www.SalazarFunerals.com