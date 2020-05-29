Sara R. Sedillo
Sara R. Sedillo





Sara R. Sedillo, 49, went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Sara's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8:00am at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church located at 2005 N Plaza St NW. Mass will begin 10:00am also at San Felipe. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Sara's online guestbook and see restrictions for services at www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2020.
