Sarah Ann "Sue" Peattie
Sue Peattie, age 100, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Harry A. Peattie Jr.; and daughter, Susan Peattie Worthy.
After Harry's WWII service in Burma and the Pacific Theater, they served in Bermuda, Washington D.C., Cape Cod and other bases before coming to Albuquerque in the early 1960's. She served over 20 years as a federal publications librarian at Zimmerman Library at UNM.
She has outlived all of her siblings and most co-workers. On May 9, 2019 she celebrated her 100th birthday with nephews, Tom Farrar, Gary Peattie, Jerry Kendall and wife, Linda, and former son-in-law, Robert Worthy. Sending best wishes were her grandniece, Venetia and husband, Col. Kenneth Anderson and niece, Pam and husband, Mark Shirley. Also in attendance were former co-worker, Evelyn Verstyn; and friends, Bill and Susan Gates.
Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Sue at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019