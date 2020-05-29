Sarah Jill Boretsky Wallace
August 6, 1978 - May 20, 2020
Sarah Jill Wallace passed away on May 20, 2020. A live stream of the service is available and will be available for thirty days at
www.
memorialdesigners.net.
Sarah Jill Wallace was born on August 6, 1978, to John and Susan (Scott) Boretsky in Albuquerque, NM. Sarah graduated from La Cueva High School in 1996, where she was a member of the Las Ositas Drill team and was a manager for the football team. She attended Texas Tech University on a scholarship, graduating with honors in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Family Counseling. Upon graduation she utilized her degree working with children and adult service agencies in Lubbock, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Colorado Springs, Colorado and, again in Lubbock. Most recently she was working with birth mothers and adoptive families, placing infants with caring families. She married the love of her life, Craig Wallace of Fort Stockton in September, 2009.
Survivors include her husband, Craig Wallace; parents, John and Susan Boretsky; brother, Peter Boretsky and uncle, Travis Scott all of Albuquerque, NM, and her uncle and aunt, Steve and Linda Boretsky and their family of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; father and mother-in law, Jim and Dianne Wallace of Ft. Stockton, TX; three sisters-in-law, Gay Nell McGuire and husband Gene of Midland, TX, Cathy Reeger of Woodland Park, CO, and Christy Wallace of Long Beach, CA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Sarah Jill Wallace has designated The Haven Animal Care Shelter, https://www.havenacs.org/ for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
August 6, 1978 - May 20, 2020
Sarah Jill Wallace passed away on May 20, 2020. A live stream of the service is available and will be available for thirty days at
www.
memorialdesigners.net.
Sarah Jill Wallace was born on August 6, 1978, to John and Susan (Scott) Boretsky in Albuquerque, NM. Sarah graduated from La Cueva High School in 1996, where she was a member of the Las Ositas Drill team and was a manager for the football team. She attended Texas Tech University on a scholarship, graduating with honors in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Family Counseling. Upon graduation she utilized her degree working with children and adult service agencies in Lubbock, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Colorado Springs, Colorado and, again in Lubbock. Most recently she was working with birth mothers and adoptive families, placing infants with caring families. She married the love of her life, Craig Wallace of Fort Stockton in September, 2009.
Survivors include her husband, Craig Wallace; parents, John and Susan Boretsky; brother, Peter Boretsky and uncle, Travis Scott all of Albuquerque, NM, and her uncle and aunt, Steve and Linda Boretsky and their family of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; father and mother-in law, Jim and Dianne Wallace of Ft. Stockton, TX; three sisters-in-law, Gay Nell McGuire and husband Gene of Midland, TX, Cathy Reeger of Woodland Park, CO, and Christy Wallace of Long Beach, CA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Sarah Jill Wallace has designated The Haven Animal Care Shelter, https://www.havenacs.org/ for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.