Sarah C. PriceSarah C. (Sally) Pearson Price, 79, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by love, family, her cat, and favorite books. Sally was born Tuesday, October 15, 1940, to Henry Clay "Pop" and Sarah Carlton Pearson, in Athens, Georgia.Sally graduated from Athens High School, the University of Georgia, Widener University, and the University of New Mexico. Sally worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital, a nuclear medicine technologist at Lovelace, and retired from nursing after many years from the University of New Mexico Hospital.Sally was a loving and generous soul. She loved her family and her greater community. To have her as a friend was to be cared for and cherished. Sally knew how to make each person feel special. She sewed with love and made a multitude of pillows for friends and family. She also made several hundred dresses for Little Dresses for Africa, and sustainable feminine hygiene products for women in Africa and Nepal. During COVID, she made numerous masks for nurses, friends, and family.Sally was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kenley Hall; and son, Richard H. Price.Sally is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Price Lindstrom (George); sister, Pam Pearson Norris; daughter-in-law, Maribeth Price; three grandchildren, Cydney Price Everingham (James), Bryan Price, and Clay Lindstrom; nieces, Alice Hall (Tom Nishino), Adah Marie Hall Hopkins (David); brother-in-law, Eric E. Hall; and many wonderful friends.Sally was a treasure to her family and will be forever missed.A Celebration of Life will be held when COVID restrictions have been lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for Sarah at