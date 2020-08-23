1/1
Sarah C. Price
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah C. Price



Sarah C. (Sally) Pearson Price, 79, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by love, family, her cat, and favorite books. Sally was born Tuesday, October 15, 1940, to Henry Clay "Pop" and Sarah Carlton Pearson, in Athens, Georgia.

Sally graduated from Athens High School, the University of Georgia, Widener University, and the University of New Mexico. Sally worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital, a nuclear medicine technologist at Lovelace, and retired from nursing after many years from the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Sally was a loving and generous soul. She loved her family and her greater community. To have her as a friend was to be cared for and cherished. Sally knew how to make each person feel special. She sewed with love and made a multitude of pillows for friends and family. She also made several hundred dresses for Little Dresses for Africa, and sustainable feminine hygiene products for women in Africa and Nepal. During COVID, she made numerous masks for nurses, friends, and family.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kenley Hall; and son, Richard H. Price.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Price Lindstrom (George); sister, Pam Pearson Norris; daughter-in-law, Maribeth Price; three grandchildren, Cydney Price Everingham (James), Bryan Price, and Clay Lindstrom; nieces, Alice Hall (Tom Nishino), Adah Marie Hall Hopkins (David); brother-in-law, Eric E. Hall; and many wonderful friends.

Sally was a treasure to her family and will be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held when COVID restrictions have been lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for Sarah at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Sally’s beautiful soul will always live on.
Jane Altwies
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved