Sarah Campbell
Sarah Campbell,
age 92, went
home to be with her lord on Saturday, May 25,
2019. She was
born to Excelsa
and Ramon
Chavez on
Monday, April
4, 1927. Sarah is survived by her
daughter, Doro-
thy Hern and her husband Sam; grandchildren, Melissa Rickey,
Javier Carreno, DeAnn
Griego, Philip Griego,
DyAnn Griego; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, George Campbell; daughter, Joann Griego; granddaughter, Samantha Hern; and her siblings, Jose Garcia, Hignio
Garcia, Rose Gutierrez, Barbarita Jaramillo,
Tommie Molina, Ermilo
Chavez, Paul Chavez, and Eloisa Chavez. A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at
10:00 a.m. at
Calvary Chapel
New Harvest, 701 Main Street, Los Lunas, NM with reception to follow. Entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following
the reception.
Pallbearers will be Roddy Silva, Henry Gutierrez, Christopher Cole, John Salazar, Rick Gallegos and Martin Campbell. Thank you so much to the caregivers who cared so lovingly for my precious mother. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten. Please visit the online guestbook for Sarah at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019