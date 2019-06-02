Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Sarah Campbell

Sarah Campbell Obituary
Sarah Campbell



Sarah Campbell,

age 92, went

home to be with her lord on Saturday, May 25,

2019. She was

born to Excelsa

and Ramon

Chavez on

Monday, April

4, 1927. Sarah is survived by her

daughter, Doro-

thy Hern and her husband Sam; grandchildren, Melissa Rickey,

Javier Carreno, DeAnn

Griego, Philip Griego,

DyAnn Griego; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, George Campbell; daughter, Joann Griego; granddaughter, Samantha Hern; and her siblings, Jose Garcia, Hignio

Garcia, Rose Gutierrez, Barbarita Jaramillo,

Tommie Molina, Ermilo

Chavez, Paul Chavez, and Eloisa Chavez. A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at

10:00 a.m. at

Calvary Chapel

New Harvest, 701 Main Street, Los Lunas, NM with reception to follow. Entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following

the reception.

Pallbearers will be Roddy Silva, Henry Gutierrez, Christopher Cole, John Salazar, Rick Gallegos and Martin Campbell. Thank you so much to the caregivers who cared so lovingly for my precious mother. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten. Please visit the online guestbook for Sarah at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
