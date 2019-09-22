|
Sarah Abigail Larson
Sarah Abigail Larson, daughter of Richard Rosen Larson and Lucy Davis Larson, was born August 11, 1944, at Saunders Hospital, Avon, IL. She and twin brother, Samuel Fulton Larson, were delivered by their grandfather, Dr. Ernest E. Davis. Sarah and Sam's dad returned from service in the United States Army Air Corps in 1944. Dick and Lucy Larson bought a home at 694 Bateman St., Galesburg, IL, and moved in 1946. Her dad, Dick, served as veteran's representative for Veterans Administration. Sarah and her brother attended Silas Willard School from 1950-1956, Hitchcock Junior High in 1957, George Churchill Junior High in 1958, and Galesburg High from 1960-1962. As a Silver Streak, she took a college preparation course. She was a member of the Girls Athletic Association. Her senior year at GHS, she was editor of the Budget, the high school newspaper. She attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Later she attended Knox College. Sarah was a member of the staff at the 1968 World's Fair in the Illinois Pavilion. She started in the cosmetics business with the Estee Lauder Company, New York City. She was a sales representative at Water Tower Place, Chicago. She bought a condominium on Lake Shore Drive and lived there with her Airedale dog, "Kirrie". She met Jane Butel who wanted her to move to New Mexico for a cooking school business venture. She did that for some time, while fulfilling a dream of owning her own bed and breakfast business. She got a job at Rio Rancho Public Schools as a teacher assistant. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and with it came the chemotherapy, radiation, treatment, rest, and recuperation. Her brother, Sam, was there every step of the way to help keep her going. Her survival was truly miraculous. Sarah and Sam are grateful and thankful to the cancer center doctors at UNM, every medical technician, family, and friends who came or called to check on Sarah's well-being and stopped by to bring her a plate of cookies. Sarah's life will be celebrated in the Albuquerque, NM area at a future date to be determined. Please visit our online guestbook for Sarah at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019