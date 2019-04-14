Sarah Lea Sanchez
Sarah Lea
Sanchez, age 36,
beloved mother, daughter, fiancee and sister, passed away Friday,
March 29, 2019.
She was born in
Paramount, CA
and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM. Sarah
enjoyed skiing,
fishing, riding
off road vehicles, camping, hiking, and golfing.
Sarah is survived by
children, Elijah, Andres,
Xavier; step-sons, Abrahm Jr. and Issah Valdez; her
loving parents, Ken Dukart and Rebecca Torres;
fiance, Steve Baldonado; brothers, Duane Sanchez and wife Fina, Johnny Torres; and many other loving relatives and friends. Sarah will be greatly missed by her
loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
A Celebration
of Sarah's life will be conducted
Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Grace Outreach Event
Center, 1016
Rosarito Dr., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
Those who wish to
express their condolences, please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019