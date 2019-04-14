Sarah Lea Sanchez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lea Sanchez.

Sarah Lea Sanchez



Sarah Lea

Sanchez, age 36,

beloved mother, daughter, fiancee and sister, passed away Friday,

March 29, 2019.

She was born in

Paramount, CA

and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM. Sarah

enjoyed skiing,

fishing, riding

off road vehicles, camping, hiking, and golfing.

Sarah is survived by

children, Elijah, Andres,

Xavier; step-sons, Abrahm Jr. and Issah Valdez; her

loving parents, Ken Dukart and Rebecca Torres;

fiance, Steve Baldonado; brothers, Duane Sanchez and wife Fina, Johnny Torres; and many other loving relatives and friends. Sarah will be greatly missed by her

loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

A Celebration

of Sarah's life will be conducted

Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Grace Outreach Event

Center, 1016

Rosarito Dr., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Those who wish to

express their condolences, please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com
Funeral Home
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.