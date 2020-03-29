Sarah Lee Sparks (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lee Sparks.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Lee Sparks





Sarah Lee Sparks, passed away on Tuesday March 23, 2020. She was born February 10, 1933, in Clarksville Texas. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Robert Sparks Jr., children, grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Services will be held, Tuesday March 31, 2020. Visitation 10:00 am, funeral service, 11:00 am. Both services will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 842-8800
funeral home direction icon