Sarah Lee Sparks
Sarah Lee Sparks, passed away on Tuesday March 23, 2020. She was born February 10, 1933, in Clarksville Texas. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Robert Sparks Jr., children, grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Services will be held, Tuesday March 31, 2020. Visitation 10:00 am, funeral service, 11:00 am. Both services will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020