Sarah M. Peckumn-Brady
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah M. Peckumn-Brady.
Sarah M. Peckumn-Brady was born July 30, 1928 in Alamosa, Colorado. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 3905 Las Vegas Dr. SW. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd. SE. Following interment, family and friends are welcome to come to Sarah's home for a reception and gathering. Please see directfuneralservicesabq.com for the full obituary.
Arrangements by
Direct Funeral Services
2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ.
(505)343-8008
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019