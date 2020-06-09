Sarah Manzanares
Sarah Manzanares, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Perfecto Manzanares. She is survived by her children, Wanda Van Norman and her husband, David of Florida, John Manzanares and his wife, Barbara of Albuquerque; and Ron Manzanares and his wife, Lisa of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Kristen Van Norman and Chris Perkins of Colorado, David Van Norman, Trevor Manzanares, Dylan Manzanares and his wife, Jessica, Lauren Casey Manzanares, Eric Manzanares and, Kaeli Manzanares.
Sarah was born in La Madera, NM on August 14, 1928, to Daniel and Carlotta Lovato. She graduated from Ojo Caliente High School in 1947. On November 16, 1953, Sarah married Perfecto in El Rito, NM. She welcomed three children into the world in 1955, 1956, and 1958, respectively. Her children were the most important part of her life and brought her joy.
Sarah started a career at the La Madera Mercantile but soon moved on to a position with Espanola Hospital as a nurse's aide. After moving to Albuquerque, she started working at the University of New Mexico Hospital as a ward clerk and then worked in the clinics. She enjoyed her work. Sarah is also known for devotion to her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/ways-to-give. Please visit our online guestbook for Sarah at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.