Sarah (Sally) Marie Ironsider







Sarah Marie (Sally) Ironside (Albuquerque) passed away Sun., March 15, at her brother Jerry Ironside's home. Riverside Funeral handled the arrangements. Cause of death was complications from pulmonary disease. Though born in California Dec. 8, 1955, she was a long-time resident of Albuquerque, graduating from El Dorado HS. She was retired from Albuquerque Presbyterian Hospital where she worked in administration for more than 40 years. An avid traveler, Sally visited nearly all of the United States and many European countries. She studied each country's geography and history before her many journeys abroad.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Coleman Ironside, her oldest brother, Michael Ironside, and her beloved grandmother, Sarah Irene (Peg) Stevenson Coleman, and aunt, Delores Stevenson Stitzburg, all of Albuquerque. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Ironside (Clare), and sisters Patty Ironside Davis and Nancy Ironside Double. A private memorial service was held.



