Sarah Shamiyah Dubios-Gilbeau







Sarah Shamiyah Dubois-Gilbeau, 5 years old passed away on April 5, 2019. She will forever be remembered as New Mexico's



Angel. Sarah was one of the happiest children you could ever wish to meet. To her mother, her mommies and many others that knew her she was a true blessing and bundle of love. Sarah enjoyed playing with the children of her neighborhood mommies and family friends. She was blessed so often to be seen as one of their own. She had a short life but brought joy to everyone who was around her. Her smile could light up a room and was meant to be on the cover of a magazine. She truly was an angel on



Earth.



She is remembered by her mother, Chantel Smith; brother, Zion; extended



family and friends.



A public viewing will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to follow at 10:00 AM, at Daniels Family Funeral Strong-Thorne, 1100 Coal Ave SE, burial to immediately follow at



Fairview Memorial Park. Please come celebrate the life of New Mexico's Angel Ms. Sarah Shamiyah Dubois-Gilbeau.To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



