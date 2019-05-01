Sarah Shamiyah Dubios-Gibeau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Shamiyah Dubios-Gibeau.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Shamiyah Dubios-Gilbeau



Sarah Shamiyah Dubois-Gilbeau, 5 years old passed away on April 5, 2019. She will forever be remembered as New Mexico's

Angel. Sarah was one of the happiest children you could ever wish to meet. To her mother, her mommies and many others that knew her she was a true blessing and bundle of love. Sarah enjoyed playing with the children of her neighborhood mommies and family friends. She was blessed so often to be seen as one of their own. She had a short life but brought joy to everyone who was around her. Her smile could light up a room and was meant to be on the cover of a magazine. She truly was an angel on

Earth.

She is remembered by her mother, Chantel Smith; brother, Zion; extended

family and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to follow at 10:00 AM, at Daniels Family Funeral Strong-Thorne, 1100 Coal Ave SE, burial to immediately follow at

Fairview Memorial Park. Please come celebrate the life of New Mexico's Angel Ms. Sarah Shamiyah Dubois-Gilbeau.To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.