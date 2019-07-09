Sarah Michael Singleton







Sarah Michael Singleton, born April 2, 1949, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, died of cancer at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 4, 2019. She had a long and illustrious career as a lawyer and a judge, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, at 2:00 pm at Temple Beth Shalom on Barcelona Road in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the New Mexico Bar Foundation for the Supreme Court Access to Justice Fund or to any provider of civil legal services to the poor.



