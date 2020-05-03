Sarah Teresa Metzgar
Sarah Teresa Metzgar





Sarah Teresa Metzgar, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Sarah was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She was married to the love of her life and husband of 36 years, Paul D. Metzgar. Sarah is survived by husband, Paul D. Metzgar; sons: Robert Magerl, Paul Dean Metzgar, Christopher Arnold and Anthony David Metzgar; daughter, Mary (Katie) Kathleen Reimann; grandchildren: Sarah Anne, Sean, Olivia and Kinsleigh; and dogs Daisy Mae and Baleigh.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
