Sarah Teresa Metzgar











Sarah Teresa Metzgar, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Sarah was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She was married to the love of her life and husband of 36 years, Paul D. Metzgar. Sarah is survived by husband, Paul D. Metzgar; sons: Robert Magerl, Paul Dean Metzgar, Christopher Arnold and Anthony David Metzgar; daughter, Mary (Katie) Kathleen Reimann; grandchildren: Sarah Anne, Sean, Olivia and Kinsleigh; and dogs Daisy Mae and Baleigh.





