Satyra Brown
Satyra Fulton
Brown, 76, of
Albuquerque, passed away
April 25, 2019,
at her apartment
in Lawrence,
Kansas with
her daughter by her side.
She was born to John David and Tyra (Bulay) Fulton on March 27, 1943, in Dayton TX. Satyra received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Texas, Austin in 1964, and received an MBA from the University of New Mexico in 1986. She worked as a medical technologist, then as a hospital administrator at Lovelace Medical Center.
Satyra is survived by Dr. Claude HB Brown, her husband of 42 years, her daughters Sonya Lancaster (William Sharp) of Lawrence, Kansas and Laura Lancaster (Harry Noller) of Santa Cruz, CA; her stepchildren Martha Ann Brown of San
Diego and David Brown of West Chester, Ohio;
her grandson
Samuel Sharp;
and her brother John David Fulton (Dianne) of Celina, Texas.
Satyra was a
devoted wife who shared a love of fly fishing, great food, and travel with her husband. They fished often on the San Juan river with her brother. She was very active in church, participating in small groups and bible studies, as well as serving on committees and as a deacon. She loved to garden. Her friends and family will remember her sense of humor and kindness.
A memorial service
will be held on Saturday,
May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
at Sandia Presbyterian
Church. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions
may be made to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019