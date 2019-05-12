Satyra Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Satyra Brown.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Satyra Brown



Satyra Fulton

Brown, 76, of

Albuquerque, passed away

April 25, 2019,

at her apartment

in Lawrence,

Kansas with

her daughter by her side.

She was born to John David and Tyra (Bulay) Fulton on March 27, 1943, in Dayton TX. Satyra received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Texas, Austin in 1964, and received an MBA from the University of New Mexico in 1986. She worked as a medical technologist, then as a hospital administrator at Lovelace Medical Center.

Satyra is survived by Dr. Claude HB Brown, her husband of 42 years, her daughters Sonya Lancaster (William Sharp) of Lawrence, Kansas and Laura Lancaster (Harry Noller) of Santa Cruz, CA; her stepchildren Martha Ann Brown of San

Diego and David Brown of West Chester, Ohio;

her grandson

Samuel Sharp;

and her brother John David Fulton (Dianne) of Celina, Texas.

Satyra was a

devoted wife who shared a love of fly fishing, great food, and travel with her husband. They fished often on the San Juan river with her brother. She was very active in church, participating in small groups and bible studies, as well as serving on committees and as a deacon. She loved to garden. Her friends and family will remember her sense of humor and kindness.

A memorial service

will be held on Saturday,

May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

at Sandia Presbyterian

Church. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions

may be made to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations