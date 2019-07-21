Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Diann Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra Diann Stanley







She was born



February 20,



1943 in Norman, Okla and passed away peacefully in her home with family July 12, 2019. She will be loved, missed,



and forever in our hearts. Her and her family moved from



Houston to Albuquerque in 1984 to start a new chapter in their life. She was member of the Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and an honored lady in the Shrine and Masonic temples. She was



preceded in death by her



husband of 50 years to



Newbern C. Stanley Sr (NC). The two traveled the world, loved fishing, and family. She is survived



by her children Debra



Mattingly, Greg Stanley



(Gloria David-



son), and Becky Stanley-Sharma (Bharat Sharma). Her grandchil-



dren Kimberly



Bankhead, Kira



Beamon (Tim



Lawson), Bradley Sharma and



her great-



grandchildren



Julian and



Gannon Lawson. She had many other grand and great grandchildren in various states. There is only a small private gathering being held at her request. If you wish to send flowers please send to 2513 Sandler Dr NE, ABQ, NM 87112. If you prefer to send donations please send to the Galveston Children's Burn Hospital in her honor as her and NC loved to help the children.



