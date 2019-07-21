Saundra Diann Stanley
She was born
February 20,
1943 in Norman, Okla and passed away peacefully in her home with family July 12, 2019. She will be loved, missed,
and forever in our hearts. Her and her family moved from
Houston to Albuquerque in 1984 to start a new chapter in their life. She was member of the Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and an honored lady in the Shrine and Masonic temples. She was
preceded in death by her
husband of 50 years to
Newbern C. Stanley Sr (NC). The two traveled the world, loved fishing, and family. She is survived
by her children Debra
Mattingly, Greg Stanley
(Gloria David-
son), and Becky Stanley-Sharma (Bharat Sharma). Her grandchil-
dren Kimberly
Bankhead, Kira
Beamon (Tim
Lawson), Bradley Sharma and
her great-
grandchildren
Julian and
Gannon Lawson. She had many other grand and great grandchildren in various states. There is only a small private gathering being held at her request. If you wish to send flowers please send to 2513 Sandler Dr NE, ABQ, NM 87112. If you prefer to send donations please send to the Galveston Children's Burn Hospital in her honor as her and NC loved to help the children.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019