Saundra Diann Stanley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Diann Stanley.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Saundra Diann Stanley



She was born

February 20,

1943 in Norman, Okla and passed away peacefully in her home with family July 12, 2019. She will be loved, missed,

and forever in our hearts. Her and her family moved from

Houston to Albuquerque in 1984 to start a new chapter in their life. She was member of the Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and an honored lady in the Shrine and Masonic temples. She was

preceded in death by her

husband of 50 years to

Newbern C. Stanley Sr (NC). The two traveled the world, loved fishing, and family. She is survived

by her children Debra

Mattingly, Greg Stanley

(Gloria David-

son), and Becky Stanley-Sharma (Bharat Sharma). Her grandchil-

dren Kimberly

Bankhead, Kira

Beamon (Tim

Lawson), Bradley Sharma and

her great-

grandchildren

Julian and

Gannon Lawson. She had many other grand and great grandchildren in various states. There is only a small private gathering being held at her request. If you wish to send flowers please send to 2513 Sandler Dr NE, ABQ, NM 87112. If you prefer to send donations please send to the Galveston Children's Burn Hospital in her honor as her and NC loved to help the children.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.