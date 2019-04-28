Scott Coffey
Scott F. Coffey of Jackson, MS died on April 9, 2019 at
the age of 53. He is survived by his wife, Julie Schumacher-Coffey, sons
Liam and Levi, sisters Cheryl Ritz (Rick) of Ft. Worth, Lisa Marshall (Bill) of Tijeras, NM, and Laura Banks of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, H. Franklin and Janie Coffey. Scott was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 13, 1965. He graduated from Eldorado HS and continued his education at Arizona State University, University of North Texas, and University of Mississippi, earning a PhD in Clinical Psychology. He completed his Internship and Postdoctoral Research Fellowship sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the University of South Carolina. He took his first faculty appointment at the University of Buffalo, where he met his wife Julie. They moved to Jackson, MS continuing their careers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was a Fellow of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive
Therapies. In addition,
Scott served as the Director of the Division of Psychology and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior. He retired in 2017 and served as Professor Emeritus until his death. A memorial service was held at Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS on April 13, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Deliver Me Senior Services or the Mississippi-Louisiana ALS Association.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019