Scott D. Browne
Scott D. Browne, 81, steadfast and beloved husband, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a master marketer and loved golf, baseball, music, dancing and cooking. He championed fairness, equality and was loyal and therefore most proud to be a Marine. Scott leaves behind his bereaved wife, Deborah Webster, blessed to have had him in her life. He is now watching over the wonderful people who lovingly embraced and cared for him in their own extraordinary ways â€" Risa, Jericho and Jaaziah Allano, Nicole Chavarria, Maria Cohen, Wahid Kiflegiorgis, Jessica and Scott Lager, Irene Martinez, Aditi Mehta, Pat Torres, Alayna Roche, Andrew J. Sedillo, Carol Sugarman and Wendy Vowinkle. His is survived by his brother, George E. (Chrysler Szarlan) Browne and was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Evliya. He also leaves behind his much-loved niece, Judy (Atlila) Barkana, who he walked down the aisle in the stead of Ernie, her own father and also cherished by Scott and Judy, and many special nieces and nephews. Scott and his former wife, Barbara, gave the gift of life and love to their children, Donna (Keith) Heilman, Scott (Lillian Droz) D. Browne Jr., and Lauren (Bill) Leahy and they and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive him.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mayberry Senior Services, LLC, of Albuquerque so that others may benefit from their kindness and care, mayberry.life, Best Friends Animal Society, bestfriends.org, or the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, www.gofundme.com/f/NHFC19Relief, the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo's OweÂ´ neh Bupingeh Restoration, ohkayowingehhousingauthority.org
A Private Service will be held and Private Burial will take place in the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please be aware of state guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks. Please visit our online guestbook for Scott at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.