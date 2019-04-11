Scott Hoch

Our beloved, Scott Hoch, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2019. Scott's Life Celebration will begin with a brief service and opportunities for family and friends to share their hearts on April 13, 2019 at the American Legion Post 69, 9000 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

If you would like to bring food, flowers, etc. please contact Rose @505-263-7949 or Kathy @505-235-0643. Please visit Scott's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
