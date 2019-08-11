Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott McCoy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott McCoy was born in Albuquerque on September 24, 1940 and died May 18, 2019 in Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne Jayroe McCoy, and his parents. He is survived by his son Danny and sister Sarah Bradley (Tom Clark), both of Albuquerque and his brother Terry of New York City. Scott graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1958, was in the Army Signal Corps for three years assigned to the White House during the Kennedy years. He traveled in advance of the President on many trips establishing telephone and radio communications, including John F. Kennedy's stop in Albuquerque. Scott graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1965 with a degree in Fine Arts and appeared in and directed several productions in Albuquerque. He obtained his Masters in Fine Arts at the University of Minnesota in 1967 and, thereafter, directed theatrical productions in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Scott returned to Albuquerque in 1972 to attend the University of New Mexico School of Law where he obtained his J.D. in 1975. He remained active in the local theatre scene primarily as a director and returned full time to his passion in 1984 joining the faculty of the Theatre Arts Department at Mankato State in MN. After one year, he moved to Oxford, MS, where he was a professor of Theatre Arts at Ole Miss and, ultimately, Chair of the Theatre Department. Scott was instrumental in broadening the understanding of his students in all aspects of theatre and was renowned for his directorial prowess. Upon retiring from Ole Miss, he and wife Jeanne moved to Rochester, MN. At Scott's request, there will be no service. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

