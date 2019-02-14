Sean East
Sean East, a beloved father and friend passed unexpectedly on the morning of February 9, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jacen East; father, Jerry East; sisters, Tara East and Sherida Weaver; and nephew, Lincoln East.
Sean was a Customer Service Rep for Lowe's Customer Care and he was The Commanding Officer of the 501st Legion which is a costuming group that does events for charity.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Mountainside Church of Christ, 12300 Indian School Rd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Sean at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 14, 2019