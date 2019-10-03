|
|
Sean Markey Jr.
Sean Markey Jr, 17, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Sean Markey Sr. and Tricia Ruger, Joe and Tara Ross; his siblings, Petty Officer Cole Markey, Caelan Markey, Ben Ross, and Veronica Ross; grandparents, Ron and Carol Markey, Bill and Elaine Ross, Tim Ruger; and many other family including his uncle, Desi Chavez and numerous friends. Sean was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah Sue Thompson and his granny, Gloria Rice.
Sean was a senior at Sandia High School. His passions were skateboarding with his brother, snowboarding with his family, and playing Fortnite and other games with his friends. Sean loved all his animals, especially kittens! Sean always had a bright smile, could make anyone laugh, he was very handsome, and talented. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He will leave an irreplaceable hole in all of our hearts.
Friends may visit Sunday, October 6, 2019 1:00 p.m. â€" 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Celebration of Sean's life will be Monday, October 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Please visit our online guestbook for Sean at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 3, 2019