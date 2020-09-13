Sean Mathew Chavez







Sean M. Chavez was born May 29, 1969, in Socorro, NM and passed away Thursday September 3, 2020. Sean served in the US Air Force for 23 years, majority of his time was spent at Kirtland AFB with Security Forces Division and overseas. He was an active member in the ABQ VFW chapter #10763 and held various positions until his passing.



Sean was preceded in death by his father, Abie Chavez and brother, Carlie Chavez. He is survived by; his 3 daughters, Tanisha Frenzer, Angelique Chavez, JahJett-Lyn Chavez; 5 grandchildren and his mother Nellie Chavez-Brown.



Due to COVID, the family has chosen to have a private farewell at Riverside Funeral Homes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store