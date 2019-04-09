Sean Michael Marquez

Sean Michael Marquez



November. 22th, 1970 - April. 9th, 2018



Today it has been a year since you left us. Not a day goes by that we do not think about you, your warm smile, and the beautiful person that you are. We are waiting so very painfully to see you again my son. You are loved and dearly missed by your family and the many friends who you have touched. God bless and keep you in his arms. Love you son, always and forever.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
