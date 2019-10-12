Seferino Crollett
Seferino Crollett was born on August 16, 1926 and raised in Albuquerque, NM. He died of natural causes on October 5, 2019. He was the last survivor of his parents Luis (1933) and Pauline Crollett (1976) and was preceded in death by his wife Elena Mercedes (2012), sister, brother, and daughter, Mary Louise. He is survived by 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He served honorably in the US Army in WW2, immediately after his high school graduation in January 1944. He retired from the US postal service and was active in the Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held on October 25th, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Grapevine TX.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 12, 2019