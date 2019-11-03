Seledon Jaramillo
Seledon Jaramillo, born March 23, 1927, lived in New Mexico most of his life. He passed at the age of 92 from natural causes on October 20, 2019. He lived a long and storied life, including serving as a solider in World War II and working for Sandia National Laboratories from 1962 to 1993. Seledon was an avid marksman, and enjoyed hunting, especially deer and elk. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Teresa Blea Jaramillo. He is also survived by his three daughters, Melva, Debi, and Vickie, as well as by his six grandchildren: Janel, Karlie, Rebecca, Matthew, Patrick, and Adrianne. Funeral services are pending.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019