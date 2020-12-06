Serafico Dennis Carrillo







Serafico Dennis Carrillo age 89, born in Jarales, New Mexico and a resident of



Albuquerque, passed away on December 1, 2020 of complications due to COVID.



Mr. Carrillo is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Francisca Evangline (Eva) Carrillo; children, Antonio Mark Carrillo and wife, Rose, Sandra C. Barry and husband Richard, Angela C. Maes and husband, Edward, Carol Jean Hyland and husband, John, Evangeline Denise Abeyta and husband, Michael, Armando Carrillo and wife, Denise; siblings, Marcella Chavira, Georgia Gonzalez, Alberto Carrillo; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Carrillo was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Antonio



Carrillo ll, Joanna Marie Hyland, Justin E. Maes.



Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday,



December 10, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 1001 Meteor Ave NE in Rio Rancho.



A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. Committal Service is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery 501 N. Guadalupe St. in Santa Fe New Mexico. Pallbearers will be Armando Carrillo ll, Diego Carrillo, Marcus Barry, Dominic Perkins, Andrea Hulsey, Katarina Hulsey. All services are by invitation only due to COVID restrictions.





