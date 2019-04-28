Serafin Augustin Lewis
Serafin Augustin Lewis, 88, passed on Wednesday,
April 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, daughter
Kathryn Lewis
and brother Jesse Lewis. Serafin is survived by his children: Wanda
Bond, Monica
Garcia (John),
and Jenny Lewis; grandchildren: Bryan Tapia, Julian Murrieta, Alyce Tenorio, Krista Garcia, and Jasmine Lewis-Contreras, siblings: Margie Zia, Teresa Baca, and Johnnie Lewis. Serafin's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019
at 5:00 p.m. at Salazar
Mortuary followed by a
Rosary at 7:00 p.m. also at Salazar Mortuary. A Catholic service will begin on Tuesday,
April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at
Salazar Mortuary and the Burial
will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Please visit
Serafin's online
guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400
Third St SW 505-242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019