Serafin Augustin Lewis

Service Information
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-242-1133
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Serafin Augustin Lewis



Serafin Augustin Lewis, 88, passed on Wednesday,

April 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, daughter

Kathryn Lewis

and brother Jesse Lewis. Serafin is survived by his children: Wanda

Bond, Monica

Garcia (John),

and Jenny Lewis; grandchildren: Bryan Tapia, Julian Murrieta, Alyce Tenorio, Krista Garcia, and Jasmine Lewis-Contreras, siblings: Margie Zia, Teresa Baca, and Johnnie Lewis. Serafin's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019

at 5:00 p.m. at Salazar

Mortuary followed by a

Rosary at 7:00 p.m. also at Salazar Mortuary. A Catholic service will begin on Tuesday,

April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at

Salazar Mortuary and the Burial

will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Please visit

Serafin's online

guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com. Salazar

Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400

Third St SW 505-242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
