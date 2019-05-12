Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannan Louise Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shannan Louise Carter







Shannan Louise



Carter passed



away suddenly



Monday, May 6, 2019. She was on a trip from Calgary to Vancouver, heading for a



cruise to Alaska. She experienced a massive brain bleed in Banff, and was gone in minutes.



Shannan was born to Helen and Mitchell Carter In



September of 1953 in



Hobart, Oklahoma, Helen's hometown. She grew up in Albuquerque, finished college at the University of New Mexico and went to law school there, one of the youngest in her class. While in law school she also got a Master's in Public Administration, and that was the basis for her career at the UNM Health Sciences Center. She did not like litigation (or most lawyers!) but preferred working in administration and risk management.



Shannan had that rare capacity to see the big picture, to craft solutions, and to read people.



She was loyal to her colleagues



and to the institution. Working at UNM Hospital



and the HSC



from 1982 to



2010, she became part of the institutional memory



and helped to



research and to write The Daily Practice of Compassion, a history of their first fifty years.



In retirement Shannan enjoyed golfing on the UNM little nine, taking cruises and meeting new friends on the ships, loving her pets Queenie the Dalmatian, Boss the black cross, and Tuna the demanding orange cat. She is survived by her brother Joe Carter in Cortez, Colorado; her spouse of 38 years Janet Yates; her Aunt Shirley Strickler and cousins; and her dear and loyal friends.



Cremation took place in Canada.



A Celebration of Life



Party is being planned for



mid/late June.



Shannan Louise CarterShannan LouiseCarter passedaway suddenlyMonday, May 6, 2019. She was on a trip from Calgary to Vancouver, heading for acruise to Alaska. She experienced a massive brain bleed in Banff, and was gone in minutes.Shannan was born to Helen and Mitchell Carter InSeptember of 1953 inHobart, Oklahoma, Helen's hometown. She grew up in Albuquerque, finished college at the University of New Mexico and went to law school there, one of the youngest in her class. While in law school she also got a Master's in Public Administration, and that was the basis for her career at the UNM Health Sciences Center. She did not like litigation (or most lawyers!) but preferred working in administration and risk management.Shannan had that rare capacity to see the big picture, to craft solutions, and to read people.She was loyal to her colleaguesand to the institution. Working at UNM Hospitaland the HSCfrom 1982 to2010, she became part of the institutional memoryand helped toresearch and to write The Daily Practice of Compassion, a history of their first fifty years.In retirement Shannan enjoyed golfing on the UNM little nine, taking cruises and meeting new friends on the ships, loving her pets Queenie the Dalmatian, Boss the black cross, and Tuna the demanding orange cat. She is survived by her brother Joe Carter in Cortez, Colorado; her spouse of 38 years Janet Yates; her Aunt Shirley Strickler and cousins; and her dear and loyal friends.Cremation took place in Canada.A Celebration of LifeParty is being planned formid/late June. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close