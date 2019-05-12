Shannan Louise Carter
Shannan Louise
Carter passed
away suddenly
Monday, May 6, 2019. She was on a trip from Calgary to Vancouver, heading for a
cruise to Alaska. She experienced a massive brain bleed in Banff, and was gone in minutes.
Shannan was born to Helen and Mitchell Carter In
September of 1953 in
Hobart, Oklahoma, Helen's hometown. She grew up in Albuquerque, finished college at the University of New Mexico and went to law school there, one of the youngest in her class. While in law school she also got a Master's in Public Administration, and that was the basis for her career at the UNM Health Sciences Center. She did not like litigation (or most lawyers!) but preferred working in administration and risk management.
Shannan had that rare capacity to see the big picture, to craft solutions, and to read people.
She was loyal to her colleagues
and to the institution. Working at UNM Hospital
and the HSC
from 1982 to
2010, she became part of the institutional memory
and helped to
research and to write The Daily Practice of Compassion, a history of their first fifty years.
In retirement Shannan enjoyed golfing on the UNM little nine, taking cruises and meeting new friends on the ships, loving her pets Queenie the Dalmatian, Boss the black cross, and Tuna the demanding orange cat. She is survived by her brother Joe Carter in Cortez, Colorado; her spouse of 38 years Janet Yates; her Aunt Shirley Strickler and cousins; and her dear and loyal friends.
Cremation took place in Canada.
A Celebration of Life
Party is being planned for
mid/late June.
