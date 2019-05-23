Shannon Michelle Pomarico
Shannon Michelle Pomarico, 24, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was born May 12, 1995 in Cherry Point, NC.
There will be a visitation from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Friday May 24, 2019 at Heritage Memory Mortuary 131 Grove Ave. Prescott, AZ. There will be a Funeral Mass at 09:30 AM Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 150 Fleury St. Prescott, AZ.
Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Shannon's online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 23, 2019