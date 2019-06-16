Sharel King







Sharel King, a



long-time resi-



dent of New Mexico, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019.



Sharel was born on Sunday, April 12, 1936, to Glenn and Lillus Anderson in Preston, Idaho and raised in Rupert, Idaho. Sharel graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Physical Education. She taught dance and physical education at the University of New Mexico in the 1960's and taught health at Belen High School in the 1990's.



Sharel married Coach Bob King on August 25, 1967. She lovingly raised six children, Christine, Gary, Larry, Dianne, Brad and Randy. Sharel was an exceedingly friendly neighbor and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her siblings, Wade Anderson, Reese Anderson, LaDawn Gibbons, Beverly Ramsey, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Sharel is also known to many as the



"Mother of Lobo Basketball" and



was an avid supporter of Lobo Athletics until



her passing. She loved to ski in the winter and dance as often as opportunity allowed. There is so much more to say. But, now



Sharel has "gone skiing".



Everyone who would like to celebrate Sharel's life is invited to any or all services as follows, A viewing will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Montano LDS Chapel, 1100 Montano Rd NW. A Burial will take place Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Sharel at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary