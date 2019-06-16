Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharel King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharel King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharel King Obituary
Sharel King



Sharel King, a

long-time resi-

dent of New Mexico, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Sharel was born on Sunday, April 12, 1936, to Glenn and Lillus Anderson in Preston, Idaho and raised in Rupert, Idaho. Sharel graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Physical Education. She taught dance and physical education at the University of New Mexico in the 1960's and taught health at Belen High School in the 1990's.

Sharel married Coach Bob King on August 25, 1967. She lovingly raised six children, Christine, Gary, Larry, Dianne, Brad and Randy. Sharel was an exceedingly friendly neighbor and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her siblings, Wade Anderson, Reese Anderson, LaDawn Gibbons, Beverly Ramsey, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sharel is also known to many as the

"Mother of Lobo Basketball" and

was an avid supporter of Lobo Athletics until

her passing. She loved to ski in the winter and dance as often as opportunity allowed. There is so much more to say. But, now

Sharel has "gone skiing".

Everyone who would like to celebrate Sharel's life is invited to any or all services as follows, A viewing will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Montano LDS Chapel, 1100 Montano Rd NW. A Burial will take place Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Sharel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now