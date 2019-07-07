Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Camilli. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chapel at Christ Chapel Bible Church Send Flowers Obituary









Sharon Camilli ran into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2019. Sharon endured with the Lord through a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Diseases.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19th, 2019 in the Chapel at Christ Chapel Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sharon's name to Bible Study Fellowship



www.bsfinternational.org



Sharon was born on January 17, 1952 in El Paso, Texas to Louise and Frank (Bud) Brown. In the ninth grade, she fell in love with her sweetheart, Sam Camilli and after 8 years of dating, they were married on December 27, 1974. They had one son, Tony, who is married to Holly and have two precious granddaughters, Bella and Chloe, who were the loves of Sharon's life. Sharon and Sammy raised Tony in Albuquerque for 24 years then moved to Houston for 11 years and ended living the last 5 years here in Fort Worth to be close to family.



She was an incredible artist and she produced many outstanding paintings. She also was an amazing cook and created a cookbook with her favorite recipes. Sharon loved the Lord with all her heart and spent tireless time working at her Church in Albuquerque and Houston. She also spent 18 years as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She was a member of Christ Chapel Bible Church and First Grandmothers' Club here in Fort Worth.



Sharon exuded kindness, love, peace, gentleness, faithfulness and joy in her life and was a true example of a Christian. When she entered heaven, Jesus said "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



Deceased family members are mother Louise Anderson Brown, father Frank E. Brown, Sr., sister Pam Brown, father-in-law Jerry Camilli and mother-in-law Ofelia Camilli.



Survivors: husband Sam Camilli, son Tony Camilli wife Holly, granddaughters Bella and Chloe, brother Frank E. (Chip) Brown Jr. and wife Debby, sister Kimberley Brown Bailey and husband Jack. There are numerous other family members and friends who will miss her kind, loving spirit.



