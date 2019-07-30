Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Delo. View Sign Service Information Crist Mortuary 3395 Penrose Place Boulder , CO 80301 (303)-442-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Delo







Sharon Alexan



dra Otto Delo, born April 5, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois, moved to Albuquerque, NM with her family after WWII, died July 14 in Boulder, Colorado.



Predeceased by



her husband,



Pete Delo, Jr. and older brother Richard Otto and parents Richard G. and Maxine C. Otto. Sharon is survived by her son, Patrick Delo, grandson Connor Delo, two sisters Sally Edings and Gretchen (Bill) Vore, brother Pat Otto, brother in laws Kemp and Steve Delo, sister in law Howie Delo, niece Kristin Foster, nephew Evan Vore, two great nieces Jerami and Sydney.



Sharon graduated from Highland High School in 1960. Became a Tri Delt and an alumna of the University of Colorado after college and continued for 58 years. Graduated with political science degree



from CU.



Became a PanAm flight attendant



out of NY, NY. Her husband



Pete Delo flew on her first flight overseas. Sharon was a proud mother, grandmother, wife, sister and an Aunt. Sharon was first and foremost devoted to her family. She modeled the beauty and love of motherhood. With unconditional love and grace she taught her family how to live, and stood by them.



A small gathering for Sharon's Celebration Of Life will be held at her family home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the CU of Boulder Tri Delt Chapter and to the .



Sharon DeloSharon Alexandra Otto Delo, born April 5, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois, moved to Albuquerque, NM with her family after WWII, died July 14 in Boulder, Colorado.Predeceased byher husband,Pete Delo, Jr. and older brother Richard Otto and parents Richard G. and Maxine C. Otto. Sharon is survived by her son, Patrick Delo, grandson Connor Delo, two sisters Sally Edings and Gretchen (Bill) Vore, brother Pat Otto, brother in laws Kemp and Steve Delo, sister in law Howie Delo, niece Kristin Foster, nephew Evan Vore, two great nieces Jerami and Sydney.Sharon graduated from Highland High School in 1960. Became a Tri Delt and an alumna of the University of Colorado after college and continued for 58 years. Graduated with political science degreefrom CU.Became a PanAm flight attendantout of NY, NY. Her husbandPete Delo flew on her first flight overseas. Sharon was a proud mother, grandmother, wife, sister and an Aunt. Sharon was first and foremost devoted to her family. She modeled the beauty and love of motherhood. With unconditional love and grace she taught her family how to live, and stood by them.A small gathering for Sharon's Celebration Of Life will be held at her family home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the CU of Boulder Tri Delt Chapter and to the . Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Crist Mortuary Boulder , CO (303) 442-4411 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.