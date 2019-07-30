Sharon Delo
Sharon Alexan
dra Otto Delo, born April 5, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois, moved to Albuquerque, NM with her family after WWII, died July 14 in Boulder, Colorado.
Predeceased by
her husband,
Pete Delo, Jr. and older brother Richard Otto and parents Richard G. and Maxine C. Otto. Sharon is survived by her son, Patrick Delo, grandson Connor Delo, two sisters Sally Edings and Gretchen (Bill) Vore, brother Pat Otto, brother in laws Kemp and Steve Delo, sister in law Howie Delo, niece Kristin Foster, nephew Evan Vore, two great nieces Jerami and Sydney.
Sharon graduated from Highland High School in 1960. Became a Tri Delt and an alumna of the University of Colorado after college and continued for 58 years. Graduated with political science degree
from CU.
Became a PanAm flight attendant
out of NY, NY. Her husband
Pete Delo flew on her first flight overseas. Sharon was a proud mother, grandmother, wife, sister and an Aunt. Sharon was first and foremost devoted to her family. She modeled the beauty and love of motherhood. With unconditional love and grace she taught her family how to live, and stood by them.
A small gathering for Sharon's Celebration Of Life will be held at her family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the CU of Boulder Tri Delt Chapter and to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019