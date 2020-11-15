1/1
Sharon Ford
Sharon A. Ford, age 69, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM after a battle with dementia. Born Dec. 11, 1950 to the late Sherman and Georgia Bradshaw, Sharon was a long-time resident of Albuquerque and a graduate of Albuquerque High School, class of 1968. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico. Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bobby Ford; her four children, Jennifer Shepherd of Spanish Fork, UT, Jason (Cindy) Ford of Fountain Valley, CA, Connie (Maurice) Crandall of Thetford, VT, and Robert Ford of Albuquerque, NM. She was the oldest of her three siblings, Thomas Bradshaw, Gerrie Brown, and William Bradshaw. To her ten grandchildren, Sharon was lovingly known as "Mimi." Sharon was a teacher, an artist, a baker, and a talented seamstress. The roles she cherished most were those of mother and wife. She loved her family fiercely and deeply. She was incredibly kind and thoughtfulâ€"a generous and loving soul who could charm anyone with her beautiful smile and soft voice. She will be greatly missed. Sharon will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit Frenchfunerals.com for the full obituary. Please visit our online guestbook for Sharon at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
