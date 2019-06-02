Sharon Lea Shaver
Sharon Lea Shaver, 81,
passed away May 30, 2019. Sharon was born and
raised in Albuquerque,
NM. She grew up hunting and fishing, a love she
shared with her husband Wesley Shaver, whom she married in 1958. They began their life in Albuquerque but eventually moved to the East Mountains where they raised their five sons. Sharon was an
artist who helped support
her family with her fiber
crafts and pottery. She moved to Ruidoso in 2013 enjoying the mountains and family she had there.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents
DuWayne and Margaret
Blankley and her husband Wesley. Sharon is survived by her brother,
Rod Blankley; her five
sons: Randy, Ken,
DuWayne, Rick and Gary and their spouses; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will by held at Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 8
at 10:00 a.m. Flowers are
welcome, but contributions can also be made in memorial to the Alzheimer's
Association or Veteran's of
Foreign Wars Foundation.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019