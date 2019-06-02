Sharon Lea Shaver

  • "RIP Sharon! being neighbors in the East Mountians, I always..."
    - Karen Feeney
  • "Im so sorry for you loss!!❤ I always loved seeing..."
    - Charylann Powers ( Tartaglia )
  • "RIP Sharon. You will be missed deatly. You were a beatuful..."
    - Virginia Jone
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Sharon Lea Shaver



Sharon Lea Shaver, 81,

passed away May 30, 2019. Sharon was born and

raised in Albuquerque,

NM. She grew up hunting and fishing, a love she

shared with her husband Wesley Shaver, whom she married in 1958. They began their life in Albuquerque but eventually moved to the East Mountains where they raised their five sons. Sharon was an

artist who helped support

her family with her fiber

crafts and pottery. She moved to Ruidoso in 2013 enjoying the mountains and family she had there.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents

DuWayne and Margaret

Blankley and her husband Wesley. Sharon is survived by her brother,

Rod Blankley; her five

sons: Randy, Ken,

DuWayne, Rick and Gary and their spouses; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will by held at Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 8

at 10:00 a.m. Flowers are

welcome, but contributions can also be made in memorial to the Alzheimer's

Association or Veteran's of

Foreign Wars Foundation.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
