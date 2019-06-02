Sharon Lea Shaver







Sharon Lea Shaver, 81,



passed away May 30, 2019. Sharon was born and



raised in Albuquerque,



NM. She grew up hunting and fishing, a love she



shared with her husband Wesley Shaver, whom she married in 1958. They began their life in Albuquerque but eventually moved to the East Mountains where they raised their five sons. Sharon was an



artist who helped support



her family with her fiber



crafts and pottery. She moved to Ruidoso in 2013 enjoying the mountains and family she had there.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents



DuWayne and Margaret



Blankley and her husband Wesley. Sharon is survived by her brother,



Rod Blankley; her five



sons: Randy, Ken,



DuWayne, Rick and Gary and their spouses; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



A funeral mass will by held at Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 8



at 10:00 a.m. Flowers are



welcome, but contributions can also be made in memorial to the Alzheimer's



Association or Veteran's of



Foreign Wars Foundation.



