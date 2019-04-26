Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lynn Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lynn Ross







Sharon Lynn



Ross died suddenly on 4/17/19 at the age of 70 in her home in



Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Shari was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1948. She graduated high



school at Delmar Jr â€" Sr High in Delmar, Delaware in 1966. She worked in banking and later started her own business, RC Video. She moved to the Albuquerque area in 2007 and found that she really loved the area. Shari enjoyed painting and photography, especially in her favorite city of New Orleans, Louisiana. She enjoyed her cat's and always had a Siamese cat or two throughout her adult life.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents



Calvin (Duck)



and Marie Ross. She will be lovingly remembered



by her daughter and son, Melissa Carver (Miles)



and Richard V Powell III. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Brandon Carver (Katie Theoret), Lamar Marshall (Tiffany Straley), Danah Greenlee (Kinesha), and Laura Carver (Geoff Davidson). She was affectionately known as BaBa to her grandchildren and she loved them dearly.



The family chose to have a private memorial service in Albuquerque, NM. Memorials may be made in Shari's name to the Crescent City Cat Club in New Orleans, LA or the cat rescue of your choice.



Sharon Lynn RossSharon LynnRoss died suddenly on 4/17/19 at the age of 70 in her home inAlbuquerque, New Mexico.Shari was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1948. She graduated highschool at Delmar Jr â€" Sr High in Delmar, Delaware in 1966. She worked in banking and later started her own business, RC Video. She moved to the Albuquerque area in 2007 and found that she really loved the area. Shari enjoyed painting and photography, especially in her favorite city of New Orleans, Louisiana. She enjoyed her cat's and always had a Siamese cat or two throughout her adult life.Sharon was preceded in death by her parentsCalvin (Duck)and Marie Ross. She will be lovingly rememberedby her daughter and son, Melissa Carver (Miles)and Richard V Powell III. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Brandon Carver (Katie Theoret), Lamar Marshall (Tiffany Straley), Danah Greenlee (Kinesha), and Laura Carver (Geoff Davidson). She was affectionately known as BaBa to her grandchildren and she loved them dearly.The family chose to have a private memorial service in Albuquerque, NM. Memorials may be made in Shari's name to the Crescent City Cat Club in New Orleans, LA or the cat rescue of your choice. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close