Sharon Lynn Ross
Sharon Lynn
Ross died suddenly on 4/17/19 at the age of 70 in her home in
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Shari was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1948. She graduated high
school at Delmar Jr â€" Sr High in Delmar, Delaware in 1966. She worked in banking and later started her own business, RC Video. She moved to the Albuquerque area in 2007 and found that she really loved the area. Shari enjoyed painting and photography, especially in her favorite city of New Orleans, Louisiana. She enjoyed her cat's and always had a Siamese cat or two throughout her adult life.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents
Calvin (Duck)
and Marie Ross. She will be lovingly remembered
by her daughter and son, Melissa Carver (Miles)
and Richard V Powell III. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Brandon Carver (Katie Theoret), Lamar Marshall (Tiffany Straley), Danah Greenlee (Kinesha), and Laura Carver (Geoff Davidson). She was affectionately known as BaBa to her grandchildren and she loved them dearly.
The family chose to have a private memorial service in Albuquerque, NM. Memorials may be made in Shari's name to the Crescent City Cat Club in New Orleans, LA or the cat rescue of your choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019