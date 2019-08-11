Sharon Schwartz
Sharon L.
Schwartz, age 67, beloved wife,
mother, grand-
mother, and
friend, passed
away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Sharon was a veteran teacher at Candor Elementary School in Candor, NY. Where she also donated winter coats, books, and other classroom necessities for her students. A passionate and devoted volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul in Albuquerque, NM, she would often supplement the Society's assistance with her own gifts. On Sharon's daily neighborhood walks, she would pick up trash and pull weeds, actively working to make the neighborhood and city she loved more beautiful. Her smile, her laugh and sense of humor were special. She is survived by her husband, Peter; her children,
Joseph, Christine, and
Nicholas; her
grandson, Louis;
and 9 brothers
and sisters. She
also leaves many other relatives
and friends
behind. Sharon
was preceded in death by her
parents,Thomas and Margaret
Busch. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Friday,
August 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph on the Rio
Grande at 5901 St. Josephs DR. NW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Please visit our online guest book for Sharon at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019