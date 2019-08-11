Sharon Schwartz

Service Information
St Joseph On the Rio Grande
5901 Saint Josephs Ave NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph on the Rio Grande
5901 St. Josephs DR. NW
Obituary
Sharon Schwartz



Sharon L.

Schwartz, age 67, beloved wife,

mother, grand-

mother, and

friend, passed

away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Sharon was a veteran teacher at Candor Elementary School in Candor, NY. Where she also donated winter coats, books, and other classroom necessities for her students. A passionate and devoted volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul in Albuquerque, NM, she would often supplement the Society's assistance with her own gifts. On Sharon's daily neighborhood walks, she would pick up trash and pull weeds, actively working to make the neighborhood and city she loved more beautiful. Her smile, her laugh and sense of humor were special. She is survived by her husband, Peter; her children,

Joseph, Christine, and





Nicholas; her

grandson, Louis;

and 9 brothers

and sisters. She

also leaves many other relatives

and friends

behind. Sharon

was preceded in death by her

parents,Thomas and Margaret

Busch. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Friday,

August 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph on the Rio

Grande at 5901 St. Josephs DR. NW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Please visit our online guest book for Sharon at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
